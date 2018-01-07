Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Is Engaged

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 8:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sterling K. Brown, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Sterling K. Brown Gets Love From This Is Us' Little Randall After Golden Globe Win

Oprah Winfrey, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

The Internet Wants Oprah to Run for President in 2020 After Golden Globes Speech

ESC: Golden Globes Trends, Suiting

3 Red Carpet Trends We Love From Golden Globes 2018

Caitriona Balfe, 2018 Golden Globes

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe is officially off the market!

The Outlander actress is engaged! Balfe was spotted wearing a ring on that finger at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles and she confirmed the news to People. "It happened over the break. I'm very happy," she told the publication about the exciting news.

Though the actress keeps her personal life very private, she has been in a relationship with Tony McGill for years. The duo has made rare public appearances together throughout their time together and were also spotted showing some PDA on Instagram three years ago back in Jan. 2015.

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

@caitrionabalfe local entertainment !

A post shared by Donal Brophy (@donaljbrophy) on

It's an extra exciting time for Balfe, who was nominated on Sunday at the Golden Globes for her work in Outlander. She was nominated in the Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama category.

Take a look at Balfe's stunning ring above! Congratulations to the couple!

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," tonight at 8 p.m. in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Outlander , Couples , Engagements , Apple News , Top Stories , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Awards
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.