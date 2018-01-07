Golden Globes 2018: Best Beauty

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 8:29 PM

ESC: Best Beauty, Zoe Kravitz

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Celebrities didn't hold back on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Globes.

Now that award season has begun, Hollywood A-listers are interpreting our favorite beauty trends in unique ways. The result: A red carpet full of jaw-dropping looks that make us excited for what's to come during the 2018 award season. Since many of the stars dressed in black in support of the Time's Up movement, hairstylists and makeup artists played a larger role in helping their clients stand out among the crowd. From trend-setting haircuts to standout lip colors, the beauty on the red carpet deserves its own award—take notes.

Just take Zoë Kravitz, who stunned with a pixie cut, a bold lip and statement earrings. Her high-gloss cut comes courtesy of longtime hairstylist Nikki Nelms. And, her makeup, created by celeb makeup artist Lisa Storey, which features red lipstick and green-toned eyeliner, makes the perfect impact atop of her simple yet glamorous black gown.

Major Style Moments at Golden Globes 2018

Ready to be inspired? Take a look at the epic beauty moments from the Golden Globes red carpet below! 

ESC: Best Beauty, Dakota Johnson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

This ponytail is worthy of the red carpet, but is also one of the most wearable styles at tonight's event.

ESC: Best Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Blackish star's head scarf is beautifully wrapped, making a major statement on the red carpet. 

ESC: Best Beauty, Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis

The shape and texture of the How to Get Away With Murder star's afro is worthy of its own award.

ESC: Best Beauty, Alicia Vikander

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

The actress was glowing on the red carpet, and we're pretty sure her highlighter had a lot to do with it.

ESC: Best Beauty, Giuliana Rancic

REX/Shutterstock

Giuliana Rancic

The E! News host twisted plait is an eye-catching style on the carpet.

ESC: Best Beauty, Dove Cameron

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Dove Cameron

The Disney actress' smokey, cat-eye and rose-tinted lip hue pair well with the glamour of the occasion. 

ESC: Best Beauty, Susan Kelechi Watson

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star appeared at the Golden Globes with a "bobfro," created by celeb hairstylist Vernon Francois. His goal: To create a "clean and structured [style] with a touch of sass."

ESC: Best Beauty, Ryan Seacrest

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest

Have you noticed that there isn't one strand on the E! News hosts' head out of place?

ESC: Best Beauty, Jessica Biel

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Biel

The actress' bubblegum pink lipstick instantly caught our eye as she walked the carpet. As she passed the cameras, we also noted that her hair makes a similar impact.

ESC: Best Beauty, Zoë Kravitz

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

The Big Little Lies actress used complimentary colors to stand out at the award ceremony.

ESC: Best Beauty, Alessandra Mastronardi

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Alessandra Mastronardi

The Master of None actress wears an up-do with tendrils hanging for an effortless look.

ESC: Best Beauty, Saoirse Ronan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

The star's short cut is a chic, yet unique, style on the carpet.

ESC: Best Beauty, Dave Franco

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dave Franco

If you're wondering where the "boy brow" trend came from, take a look at Dave's bold brows. Paired with gentleman cut, his grooming was hard to miss.

ESC: Best Beauty, Common

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Common

The musician's perfectly symmetrical beard is grooming goals.

ESC: Best Beauty, Zuri Hall

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Zuri Hall

The E! News correspondent is the hostess with the mostest with bold blue makeup.

ESC: Best Beauty, Mandy Moore

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star's lip color is the star of her look and may be the lip hue standard for spring.

ESC: Best Beauty, Jamie Chung

Venturelli/WireImage

Jamie Chung

The actress' brunette-to-blonde tresses combines sweet and sass to complement her leather-accented gown.

ESC: Best Beauty, Barbara Meier

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Barbara Meier

This three-toned, pastel eyeshadow is a gorgeous pairing to her floral dress.

ESC: Best Beauty, Salma Hayek

George Pimentel/WireImage

Salma Hayek

The actress' textured waves shine light on the beauty of her natural tresses.

ESC: Best Beauty, Ava DuVernay

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

The director's locks are twisted on one side, creating a look that drapes over one-shoulder.

ESC: Best Beauty, Nick Jonas

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nick Jonas

The singer stuns with a high-gloss cut and effortless beard for his Golden Globes appearance.

ESC: Best Beauty, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Catherine Zeta Jones

The actress looking stunning with bright eyeshadow, wispy lashes and matching statement earrings.

ESC: Best Beauty, Naomi Campbell

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel appeared in her signature beauty look: bone-straight hair, pink-toned cheeks and her flawless complexion. It works so well for her.

