Gary Oldman Wins First-Ever Golden Globe Award for Portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour

Congratulations to Gary Oldman!

The 59-year-old actor won his first-ever Golden Globe Award on Sunday. Oldman won the award for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the film the Darkest Hour.

The actor was up against Phantom Thread's Daniel Day-Lewis, Roman J. Israel Esq.'s Denzel Washington, Call Me By Your Name's Timotheé Chalamet and The Post's Tom Hanks for the award.

During his speech, the actor said, "Well I feel very humbled and surprised to have been asked to this stage. I would like to congratulate my fellow nominees for your beautiful work, I am in very fine company this evening indeed."