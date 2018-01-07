Timothée Chalamet Just Realized He's Sitting Next to Tonya Harding at the 2018 Golden Globes

NBC
Timothée Chalamet couldn't believe who he was sitting next to at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday.
Allison Janney had just won the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in I, Tonya when she pointed out to the audience that the real Tonya Harding was in the room. When she made the announcement, cameras panned to Tonya, who was sitting at Janney's table.
In the background of the camera's shot of Harding, you could see Chalamet. And the cameras actually captured the exact moment the Call Me By Your Name actor realized who he was sitting next to.
timothée realizing THE tonya harding is sitting right next to him is a mood pic.twitter.com/zCUmSDyBnt— kris (@siIkysheets) January 8, 2018
Twitter user @silkysheets then shared the priceless moment on social media, tweeting, "timothée realizing THE tonya harding is sitting right next to him is a mood." Chalamet looks completely shocked!
Take a look at the pictures of his reaction above!
Chalamet is nominated at the 2018 Golden Globes for his work in Call Me By Your Name.
