Tom Hanks Is Hollywood's Favorite Waiter Inside the 2018 Golden Globes

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 6:37 PM

Mr. Tom Hanks, can you take our drink order too?

While the biggest names in movies and TV were being celebrated Sunday night at the 2018 Golden Globes, one special guest deserved some recognition of his own.

In between commercial breaks, one writer caught Tom walking inside the Beverly Hilton doing a task that is integral to any party.  

Are you thinking what we're thinking? Tom sure makes one fabulous waiter for the Hollywood stars.

In a photo going viral on social media, Tom is seen carrying three martinis and another tasty cup of alcohol to excited guests including Steven Spielberg.

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Tom Hanks, 2018 Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

For those curious to know what these stars enjoy during the show, Beverly Hilton's executive chef Alberico Nunziata is cooking up a multi-course dinner. As for dessert, executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi will serve guests the Efendi, which consists of Frangelico crème brûlée and mousse.

As for the night's signature champagne cocktail, the Moët 75 receives that title.

Cheers to a glamorous night!

