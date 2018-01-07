James Franco Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor, Brings Up Tommy Wiseau During Speech

And the award goes to...James Franco

The quirky actor took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night for his turn as The Room's writer/director/actor Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. And of course, Franco brought up the enigmatic movie maker to the stage when he won the award—and even did an impression of him, but he definitely didn't let him talk!

"This was billed as a movie about making the best worst movie ever made but, in fact it's a story of friendship. This year I learned from friends and collaborators."

He then thanked his longest friend in Hollywood, Seth Rogen, whom he starred in Freaks and Geeks with. The star then thanked his brother and co-star Dave Franco.