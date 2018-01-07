Angelina Jolie and Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Hit the 2018 Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 2018 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Angelina Jolie's date to the 2018 Golden Globes was none other than Pax Jolie-Pitt!

The A-list actress' 14-year-old son joined Jolie on the red carpet, where they posed for a Kodak moment we'd like to suggest snags a spot on the famous family's mantle. 

The duo showed their support for the Time's Up movement by dressing in black, Angelina elegant as always in a chiffon gown with a feathered cape and Pax in a classic tux. Angelina's movie First They Killed My Father is nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category, and the woman who penned the novel the film was based on, Loung Ung, also joined her on the red carpet. 

Pax is one of Angelina and Brad Pitt's six children, who are most likely cheering on their sibling from home. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 9, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, have all supported their mom at official events before, but appear to have let Pax steal the spotlight this time around! 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Both of Angelina's eldest sons helped on set of First They Killed My Father, Pax as a set photographer and Maddox earning an executive producer title. 

In a recent interview with E! News, Jolie touched on their involvement in the project: "I had a wonderful time working with them. Those two were officially on set, but everybody was on set. I can't be a parent and have my kids around and not sharing this creative life with them. It's their choice how much they want to be in it, but I just love sharing experiences with them and this one was obviously very important."

As previously announced, Angelina will take the stage to present an award at tonight's star-studded ceremony. 

Enjoy the evening, you two! 

