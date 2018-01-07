The Handmaid's Tale Wins Best TV Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes

THT FTW!

The Handmaid's Tale won the award for Best TV Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night. Earlier in the night, star Elisabeth Moss took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Drama Series, making it a memorable night for Hulu's breakout hit.

"To all the people in this room and this country and this world who do everything they can to stopped The Handmaid's Tale from becoming real, keep doing that," executive producer and writer Bruce Miller said while accepting the award.

The Handmaid's Tale, which also won the 2017 Emmy for Best TV Drama, beat out Game of Thrones, The Crown, Stranger Things and This Is Us.