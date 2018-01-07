Rachel Brosnahan Gets Understandably Distracted by Oprah During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

"Hi, Oprah."

Rachel Brosnahan just took home the award for best actress in a comedy or musical TV series for her role as Miriam Maisel in Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and couldn't help but interrupt her acceptance speech when she saw everybody's idol in the front row.

Basically, assuming Brosnahan is a fan of awesome women, that had to be one hell of a moment. Not only was Oprah (on hand to accept the Cecil B. Demille Award) right there in front of her, but it was comedic geniuses Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett who handed her the award.

"Wow, um, cool," is also the way we'd stammer our way into a speech in front of women like that. "I'm gonna have to write a whole lotta thank you notes. My brain is scrambled eggs!"