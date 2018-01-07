Ricky Martin Talks Family at 2018 Golden Globes: "I Want Four More Pairs of Twins!"

Ricky Martin wants a big family...but not quite yet!
During his interview at the 2018 Golden Globes with our own Giuliana Rancic, the 46-year-old star talked about having more kids but would like to get some projects out of the way.
First, the singer gave a shout out to his 9-year-old twin boys Valentino and Matteo.
"They are incredible. They might be looking and watching. Love and light to Tino and Teo!" Martin says to the camera.
"Any plans to have any more children? Because I've heard you talk about it a little bit," Rancic asks.
"I want four more pairs of twins!" Martin happily says.
"I would love to have a big family. Yes, I do want a big family, but there's a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it's a lot going on. So we're going to put things in order first and then we're going to get ready for many more kids," Martin explains.
Martin, who recently celebrated his birthday in Puerto Rico on Christmas Eve, just wrapped up filming for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
The star sported an all-black suit on the carpet and added a touch of color with a ring from Wilfredo Rosado for Muzo Emerald.
George Pimentel/WireImage
"I'm very happy to be able to work with Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, and Ryan Murphy, who is brilliant. For me to be part of this series is important because there's a lot that people need to know, a lot of injustice surrounding the investigation of Gianni Versace and the crime," Martin says. "We're still affected that he's not with us anymore. Unfortunately, we're dealing still now, in the year 2018, we're dealing with things that were unfair, things that we dealt with in the 90s. So we're going to bring back all these themes that need to be talked about."
Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.
