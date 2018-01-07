All the Details on Giuliana Rancic’s Golden Globes Gown

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 4:37 PM

ESC: Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Golden Globes

Really, does Giuliana Rancic ever get it wrong?

The E! News host is a red carpet regular, and her wardrobe selection is a clear demonstration of her pro status. To kick off award season, the star wore an embellished black gown to the 2018 Golden Globes. The top of the sparkling number features a criss-cross neckline and keyhole, a flattering cut on the star. The bottom of the gown runs straight from her waist to the carpet. It has a classic silhouette, eye-catching texture and enough glamour to fit the status of the occasion. 

Although the dress stands out among Hollywood's A-listers, the choice of black was a conscious choice to support the #MeToo movement, a stand for women's empowerment. 

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

To complement her fashion choice, the star paired her ensemble with a diamond bangle and drop earrings, courtesy of Forevermark, and rings from Natalie K Jewelry. Her choice of minimal, classic jewelry complements the glamour of her dress and do well as supporting characters on the carpet. 

Since her outfit makes a statement on its own, her hair is swept back into a unique textured plait. From the back, her two-toned tresses meet in a center ponytail, which is then twisted. The length of the eye-catching style seems purposeful, as it ends just above the V-cut of the back of her dress.

Her makeup picks up the tone of the dress with a glittering smokey grey eyeshadow, wispy lashes and a nude lip. Her eyes bring the drama with black liner on the top and bottom lash lines. The rest of her makeup is simple. Her pink-toned blush and lip color are just enough to accentuate her features under the bright lights.

If this is just a beginning, we've got a lot to look forward to this year.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kerry Washington, Ashley Judd, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Share #WhyWeWearBlack for the 2018 Golden Globes

RELATED ARTICLE: Amanda de Cadenet Talks the Time's Up Movement's ''Celebration of Sisterhood'' at 2018 Golden Globes

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," tonight at 11 p.m. in the UK

