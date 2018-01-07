Michelle Williams Walks Golden Globes Carpet With #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke: "I Have Tears in My Eyes"

Michelle Williams was ready to make a statement at the Golden Globes.

The All the Money in the World walked the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet with Tarana Burke, the #MeToo movement founder, on Sunday, and she told E!'s Ryan Seacrest that Burke's work is the reason they were at the awards show.

"You know why we're here? We're here because of Tarana. You may think we're here because I was nominated for something but that's really not the case," Williams, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama, told Seacrest on the red carpet. "We're here because Tarana started a movement and she planted a seed years ago and it's grown and caught fire. She started the #MeToo movement."