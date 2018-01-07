Seth Meyers Reveals He ''Put the Work'' Into Properly Handling Tone Ahead of Hosting the 2018 Golden Globes

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Seth Meyers has a lot to handle while hosting the 2018 Golden Globes.
The late night host will be taking on the challenge of tone tonight in which he'll be juggling very serious topics like sexual harassment in Hollywood as well as celebrating the stars, films and shows this year brought us.
Though he admits he's a bit nervous ahead of the taking the stage tonight, he feel confident in his team's work.
"We talked about tone a lot since the day we knew we were doing it," he told Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "We certainly want to address everything that's happened this year in Hollywood, but also remind everyone of all the great work that happened this year as well."
He continued, "I think it will be a great vibe, and I'm looking forward to it...We took the time to get ready, as to how it goes, that is yet to be determined. But we certainly put the work in."
As Meyers stated, it's not all serious at the Globes. In fact, upon walking up to talk to E! in the first place, he was hilariously introduced by Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in what they described as a "hot change."
J.T. held up the hot change sign while Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe slowly "shuffled" up to meet Seacrest, laughing the whole time.
"This is very crazy because they are the couple we most get mistaken for," Meyers joked. "So this is very jarring for the people watching at home!"
LOL! But J.T. wasn't the only famous name Meyers addressed. He also had some words of wisdom for James Corden, who will be hosting the 2018 Grammy Awards later this month.
"James, you have ten-times my talent," Meyers began. "I'm incredibly jealous of you all the time, but I think if you just be yourself, that Grammy audience will embrace you the same way I would if you were here right now."
Aw! Well good luck to both the awards show hosts!
Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," tonight at 11 p.m. in the UK