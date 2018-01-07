Meryl Streep Speaks Out on Abuse in All Industries on 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Meryl Streep was joined by an important guest on the Golden Globes red carpet tonight.

Streep, who is nominated for best actress for her role in The Post, brought along Ai-jen Poo, who is the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA), to speak out about some of the most important messages being communicated at this year's Globes.

"I think people are aware, now, of a power imbalance, and it's something that leads to abuse," Streep explained to E!'s Ryan Seacrest. "It's led to abuse in our own industry, and it's led to abuse across the domestic workers' field of work. It's in the military, it's in Congress, it's everywhere. And we want to fix that. And we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line dividing then from now."