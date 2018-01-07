This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Hilariously Recalls Son's Delivery at the 2018 Golden Globes

This Is Us...falling even more in love with Sterling K. Brown.

The This Is Us star and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe told E! News' Ryan Seacrest the tale of the memorable birth of their first son, Andrew, 6, on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night. How was it so memorable? Brown, who is nominated for his work as Randall Pearson on the NBC hit series, delivered Andrew in their bedroom!

"Ryan comes crawling out of the bathroom on all fours and she says, 'I think I'm crowning,' to which I say, 'Sweetheat you can't be crowning, it's way too soon!' Mansplaining what's happening to her body," Brown said. "So I look in between her legs while she's on all fours. The baby's head is all the way out. So we wait to push again, the midwife is on the phone…the midwife says oh that's wonderful, just wait for mommy to push again, the baby will come out. We were by ourselves at 2:23 in the morning in our bedroom. The baby wiggled out, I had to pass him in between her legs!"