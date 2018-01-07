Bella Thorne Says She Was Sexually Abused Until Age 14

Bella Thorne opened up about her past sexual abuse on Sunday while voicing her support for the anti-sexual misconduct Time's Up fundraising campaign.
The 20-year-old former star of the Disney Channel series Shake It Up had last month tweeted a response to a person's comment and confirmed that she was molested as a child, noting that Disney had nothing to do with it. On Sunday, she wrote on Instagram, "I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again."
"Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did," she said. "But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup"
Thorne made her comments hours before dozens of stars are expected to wear black on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globesto show their support behind the Time's Up fundraising campaign to fight sexual misconduct, which was launched amid sexual assault and harassment allegations made against producer Harvey Weinstein and a growing list of other powerful men in and outside of Hollywood.
Thorne is not set to attend the Golden Globes but she and many other stars have promoted the Time's Up movement on social media ahead of the ceremony.
The campaign is a fundraiser for the Legal Defense Fund, a charitable organization that helps victims of sexual misconduct find legal representation.
