Kerry Washington, Ashley Judd, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Share #WhyWeWearBlack for the 2018 Golden Globes

"Because the numbers don't lie. Because tomorrow is too far. Because your fight is my fight. Because enough is enough. Because it's time."

For Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, those are some of the reasons why she will be wearing black on Sunday—and she's far from alone.

As a visual component of the Time's Up initiative aimed at fighting systemic sexual harassment, assault and inequality, stars attending the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony will be walking the carpet in noir ensembles in solidarity with the movement. To mirror the nature of the wide-reaching initiative, the initiative's many famous collaborators—among them Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, Kerry Washington and Tracee Ellis Ross—have encouraged women all around the world to join them by wearing black on Sunday, no matter who or where they are.