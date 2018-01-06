Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are Totally Twinning on Date
by
Meg Swertlow
|
Sat., Jan. 6, 2018 6:40 PM
Stoianov / BACKGRID
They're totally twinsies!
Arriving via his motorcycle, Ben Affleck took girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to survey a new residential construction site in Brentwood, Calif. The couple laughed, smiled and joked around. The two appear to be so much on the same page that they're even matching now!
For the outing, the superstar actor donned a leather jacket, grey sweater and jeans. Meanwhile, his lady love, who is a producer for Saturday Night Live, opted for a bit of the same as her leading man, rocking a black leather jacket, grey sweater and black jeans. The matching smiles were a bonus too!
During the construction stop, Affleck pointed out different things and appeared to show the 37-year-old around the property, which is in the same neighborhood as ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The under-the-radar twosome came out in the open last July, and haven't been hiding their love since. They've been spotted all over Los Angeles and New York City in recent months.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
November 25, 2017
Lindsay and Ben hit up the Bretnwood Country Mart over Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles.
Ron Asadorian/Splash News
Sept. 10, 2017
The pair sit together when they attended the Mens Finals at the US Open Day 14 in NYC.
Nov. 8, 2017
The couple arrived with smiles at JFK airport together in NYC. The couple stopped for some donuts as they giggled and laughed along the way.
Sept. 17, 2017
Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck attend HBO's Official 2017 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
Sept. 17, 2017
The two appeared together at the 2017 Emmys.
Aug. 20, 2017
The new couple was seen shopping for jewelry at Barneys in New York City.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / Stoianov / SPOT / BACKGRID
Aug. 2, 2017
The pair were spotted going to dinner at Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. Lindsay donned a summery dress for the August date.
July 6, 2017
Ben and his then new lady were first spotted going on a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on July 6.
