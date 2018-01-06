Is Emily VanCamp Marrying Her Former Co-Star Josh Bowman This Year?

They're in no rush!

While attending the FOX All-Star Party during the 2018 Winter TCA Tour, Emily VanCamp revealed that she and her fiancé, Revenge co-star Josh Bowman, whom she got engaged to May 2017 and has been dating since 2011, have yet to plan their impending nuptials.

"We haven't had any time," The Resident star admitted. "We've been working in different countries. We're just taking our time with it."

When asked whether or not she and Josh had any plans on getting hitched in 2018, the actress coyly said, "Maybe."

After seven years together, these two are certainly not rushing to the altar anytime soon.