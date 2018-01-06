Stassi Schroeder Sparks Outrage With "Nazi Chic" Selfie

Indiana Jones hates them; it's too bad Stassi Schroeder doesn't...

The Vanderpump Rules star is no stranger to controversy, but the reality star has landed herself into some serious hot water yet again after posting a shocking image of herself and friends Rachel O'Brien and Kristen Doute all dressed up on Instagram Stories with the caption: "Nazi Chic." To add further fuel to the inappropriate fire, the reality star tagged her friend in a handkerchief's style as "Tupac chic."

The post, which appears to makes light of the six million European Jews that were exterminated by Adolf Hitler's Nazis in the 1940s, was quick to spark outrage online, some calling upon Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen to kick Schroeder off the Bravo reality show.

In a possibly more surprising move, the reality star quickly took the controversial post down—only to re-post the same photo, which she called an "appropriate redo," along with the caption, "#Elsa-IndianaJonesChic."

For those who need a refresher: in Indiana Jones: the Last Crusade, Indiana falls hard for blonde beauty Elsa Schneider, who just happens to be the only thing that Dr. Jones hates more than snakes—a Nazi. (BTW: sorry if that was a spoiler alert, but the movie came out in 1989—so that's really on you.) It appears as if Schroeder's version of "appropriate" is to take out the word "Nazi" and sub it in for a fictional Nazi, so she's still calling herself a Nazi.