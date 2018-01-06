Laura Dern, Billie Lourd and More Kick Off Golden Globes Weekend at Moet Moment Film Festival

Let's get Golden Globes weekend started out right!

On Friday night, Laura Dern, Billie Lourd, Jamie Chung and more stores turned out for the official launch of Moët & Chandon's third Annual Moët Moment Film Festival at Poppy in West Hollywood, Calif.

The fête honored this year’s MMFF lead judges, Dern and Lourd, who just so happened to be co-stars in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Some of the other stars in attendance were Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), Pollyanna McIntoch (The Walking Dead), Amanda Brugel, Danielle Campbell, and Kelsey Asbille, Broderick Hunter (Insecure), Nolan Funk, Jon Tenney and others.

The hoi polloi hobnobbed and sipped Moët & Chandon from golden goblets while dancing to beats by DJ Anthony Pisano.

Check out the dazzling affair...