Justin Timberlake Shows He's the Filthy Robot in Making-of Video

Justin Timberlake doesn't just command a robot in his new Filthy music video; he is the robot.

In the clip, Timberlake channels the late Steve Jobs by playing an inventor at a tech conference in the future. He presents a robot that mirrors his every movement and showcases some dance moves with dancers.

When the video was first released, many pondered whether the robot was solely the product of CGI animation or whether Timberlake had utilized motion-capture technology to make the character his own. In a behind-the-scenes clip posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, the singer confirmed the latter; he is seen wearing a head-to-toe motion-capture suit and showcasing his robot moves as an animated robot figure mimics them on a computer screen.