Pete Davidson Honors Late Dad With a Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party

Pete Davidson honored his late father for what would have been his 50th birthday in a wonderful way.

The SNL star's dad, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter who died at age 33 in the line of duty in the September 11, 2001 attacks. Pete was almost 8 years old at the time of his father's death. He has Scott's badge number—8418—tattooed on his left arm.

The 24-year-old sketch comedy actor and stand-up comedian threw a star-studded 50th birthday party for his dad. He posted on his Instagram page on Friday photos from the bash, writing, "Threw my dad a 50th birthday party ln. It was lit."

Guests included Davidson's girlfriend Cazzie David and her dad and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch and her boyfriend Travis Mills, famed comedian Bill Burr, fellow comic and co-creator of Chappelle's Show Neal Brennan, comedian and musician Dean Delray, comedian and actor Hannibal Buress, Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich and Drake & Josh alum Josh Peck.