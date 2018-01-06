Megan Morrison Is Taking Control of Her Story on The Arrangement: "No One Can Stop Me"

Watch out Kyle West (Josh Henderson), Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is taking the reigns now!

In this new preview from the upcoming second season of The Arrangement, Megan speaks to a group at The Institute for The Higher Mind about her transformative journey, from her whirlwind romance with Kyle to becoming her very own woman.

"When I became involved with The Institute for The Higher Mind, I knew I could leave my old life behind," Megan muses in the video. "I feel like a whole new Megan. I feel free."

With the control in Megan's hands, the possibilities are endless.