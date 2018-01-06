The Mindy Project's Fortune Feimster Is Engaged

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 6, 2018 9:44 AM

The Mindy Project star and comedienne Fortune Feimster is engaged to her partner, Jacquelyn Smith.

The two announced the news on Instagram on Friday. Feinster recently proposed to Smith during a trip to Big Sur, California. And The Mindy Project creator and star Mindy Kaling has offered to officiate their wedding!

"After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she's officially my feyoncé," Feimster wrote, alongside a photo of the two on their trip, with Smith sporting a diamond engagement ring.

"A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur....yes, yes, a thousand times yes. #engaged," Smith wrote, alongside a pic showing her kissing her new fiancée.

Kaling commented, "This is exciting!! I will officiate."

Fortune replied, "YES PLEASE!!!!!"

Actress Olivia Munn, who starred with Feimster in the 2016 comedy film Office Christmas Party, wrote, "Omg!! I call dibs on walking you down the aisle!!!"

