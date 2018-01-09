EXCLUSIVE!

Surprise! Watch This Married at First Sight Groom Confess He's Unemployed to His Wife

Getting Married at First Sight is full of surprises. Just ask one special bride.

After viewers were introduced to six Boston residents ready to say "I Do" to a complete stranger, the wedding night is finally here.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Jonathan Francetic exchanges vows with Molly Duff.

But soon after the pair is pronounced husband and wife, it's time to reveal the truth: He doesn't have a job at the moment.

"I work in finance. I literally lost my job because of this show," he shared with his wife. "It's a big company and they're like, 'We don't want it reflecting badly on the company, blah blah blah.'"

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Remain calm, Molly. Remain calm.

"And I've already had several other interviews and stuff like that," Jonathan continued. "What was I going to do? Sit around and cry about it?"

Before you predict a major freak-out or full-on fight, you may be surprised at Molly's reaction.

"That was a little scary to hear at first but he sounds like he's a super smart guy so he'll have no problems finding a new job," she shared. "You sound like the kind of guy that will bounce back."

As fans of the Lifetime series know, this is only the beginning of a unique journey where three couples have cameras follow their wedding day, honeymoon and happily ever after.

And on the season finale, viewers will find out if the couples will continue with their marriage or call it quits. Yes, we think they are pretty brave too.

Watch the drama—and love stories—unfold when Married at First Sight airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. followed by Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One at 10 p.m. only on Lifetime.

