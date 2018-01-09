Surprise! Watch This Married at First Sight Groom Confess He's Unemployed to His Wife

Getting Married at First Sight is full of surprises. Just ask one special bride.

After viewers were introduced to six Boston residents ready to say "I Do" to a complete stranger, the wedding night is finally here.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Jonathan Francetic exchanges vows with Molly Duff.

But soon after the pair is pronounced husband and wife, it's time to reveal the truth: He doesn't have a job at the moment.

"I work in finance. I literally lost my job because of this show," he shared with his wife. "It's a big company and they're like, 'We don't want it reflecting badly on the company, blah blah blah.'"