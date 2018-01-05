Corey Feldman Made a ''Promise'' to Corey Haim to Expose Alleged Sexual Abuse

Corey Feldman says he won't rest until his "promise" to Corey Haim is fulfilled.
E! News' Melanie Bromley sat down with the 46-year-old Goonies star for a revealing interview about his ongoing crusade to expose alleged sexual abuse in Hollywood. Before Haim's death in 2010, Feldman claims his close friend asked him to shed light on the abuse he says they endured while working as child actors.
In Feldman's words, "Corey asked me to make sure that if he died before me that his story was told. I am doing exactly that… The only thing left is he wants people to know who the assailant was, and I hope to God that one day that story can be told, too."
During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in November, Feldman identified Jon Grissom as the man who molested him. Grissom never commented publicly on the accusations.
Feldman said Haim addressed the alleged abuse with him before filming The Two Coreys, a reality TV show about their years-long bond. When Feldman asked Haim, "Why don't you just tell them the truth finally and get it out?" the actor said Haim told him, "'Because he'll kill me. He will kill me.'"
He recalled Haim also sharing with him, "'If something happens to me or should I die before you, promise me that my story will be told.'"
Years later, Feldman doesn't think "it's possible" to have another friendship like the one he had with Haim. From his perspective, "As a line I'll steal from my own movie Stand By Me, 'you can never replace the friends in your life when you're older like the ones that you had when you were 13.'"
