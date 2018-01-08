Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Open Up to Nia Jax About Their Struggles With Body Shaming on Total Divas

Nothing wrong with being confident!

On this week's episode of Total Divas, the ladies are getting ready to throw a Sex and the City themed party, which means they're going to need some new clothes. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have made it their mission to get Nia Jax all glammed up for the big night.

After trying on some fabulous outfits, Nia has a little bit of trouble letting herself feel confident in them. "I just haven't been in this position to put myself out there in such a long time," Nia revealed through tears. "I feel confident in the outfit, but at the end of the day, being a bigger woman—a plus sized woman—I just feel vulnerable."