Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite During Maldives Vacation

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren't out of touch by any means.

Close to a year after the pair ended their romantic relationship, E! News has learned the "Roar" singer and Hollywood actor recently reunited in Maldives.

"Katy was in Dubai and then stopped over in Maldives where she met up with Orlando," a source shared with E! News. "It's a few hours away and Katy wanted to stop there since it was pretty close."

We're told the Hollywood stars spent the day together relaxing and catching up.

"Katy and Orlando have never lost touch and it's nothing serious," one source shared with E! News. "They keep in contact frequently and Orlando is understanding of her crazy schedule right now. It's pretty casual between the two."