Milo Ventimiglia, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Hit the AFI Awards

Consider this an appetizer to Sunday's 2018 Golden Globes!
A-listers from film and television gathered Friday for the 18th Annual AFI Awards, an invite-only luncheon held to celebrate the 2017 honorees. The American Film Institute named its 10 best movies and TV shows from the past year in December, and stars like Reese Witherspoon, Allison Williamsand Tom Hanks stepped out to represent their critically-acclaimed projects.
The motion picture recipients include Call Me By Your Name, The Big Sick, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Wonder Woman. On the television side, Big Little Lies, The Crown, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Good Place, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Insecure, Master of None, Stranger Things and This Is Us received accolades from AFI.
Reese Witherspoon & Gillian Anderson
Big Little Lies and The X-Files crossover alert! The actresses pose inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
Armie Hammer
As per usual, the Call Me By Your Name star looks dapper in a textured black suit.
Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water star pairs a leather jacket over a feminine frock for one stylish ensemble.
Brooklyn Prince & Gal Gadot
Two words: too cute!
Allison Williams
Marnie, is that you? The Girls star debuts her freshly-dyed brunette locks at the star-studded event.
Holly Hunter
The Big Sick's leading lady looks très chic in a patterned pantsuit.
Daniel Kaluuya & Lena Waithe
Mwah! The Master of None actress smooches the Get Out star.
Milo Ventimiglia
Peace out! The This Is Us actor keeps it cool on the red carpet.
Saoirse Ronan
She's ready to rock! Lady Bird's breakout starlet channels her inner glam rocker in a white two-piece with fringed hemlines.
Tom Hanks
Award season just wouldn't be the same without this veteran all-star.
Emilia Clarke
We're green with envy over this Game of Thrones starlet's dress.
Chrissy Metz
Pretty in purple! The This Is Us actress is all smiles in a lace dress.
Jordan Peele
The Get Out director hits the red carpet in style.
Reese Witherspoon
The timeless beauty opts for a classically elegant shift dress and nude pumps.
