The Funny Reason Khloe Kardashian Felt Like "S--t" Before Announcing Her Pregnancy

Hot mama alert!

Khloe Kardashian is on fire. Not only is she expecting a little bundle of joy, but season two of her hit E! show Revenge Body premieres on Sunday night. Ahead of the premiere, Khloe sat down with E!'s Sibley Scoles and opened up about becoming a mom.

"It's a new chapter of my life, and still just so new for me as well. I will say it's a huge relief that I've just announced my pregnancy in general," Khloe shared. But the hardest part was having to keep it a secret from her friends and family.