Meghan Trainor Dishes on 20-Pound Weight Loss and Wedding Plans

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Rothenberg | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 4:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Hawaii

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Heat Up Hawaii With PDA-Filled Beach Day

Corey Haim, Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman Made a ''Promise'' to Corey Haim to Expose Alleged Sexual Abuse

Ryan Murphy

Here's an Update on American Horror Story and All the Other Upcoming Ryan Murphy Shows

Between getting engaged and becoming a judge on Fox's new show The Four: Battle For Stardom, Meghan Trainoris already rockin' it in 2018. 

E! News talked to the "All About That Bass" singer at the Fox Winter TCA red carpet in Pasadena on Thursday.

Trainor gushed, "I'm engaged!" She then pointed to her fiancé Daryl Sabara and continued to say, "This is my guy, he's right there! He's so cute and he made all my dreams come true. I felt like a true princess... I'm so happy."

Now that Sabara popped the question, everyone is curious to know when the couple will set their big day.

"I'm like, were just going to enjoy this for a long time and work and just plan it out so it's perfect," Trainor told E! News. 

Read

Still Not Sure What The Four Is All About? It's Like Game of Thrones, Teases Sean Diddy Combs

The Four, Judges

Brian Bowen Smith/FOX

Even though she wants to take her time planning, she's already given the dress a bit of thought.  "I'm in a white dress, that's what I see," Trainor described. "And it's gorgeous!" 

Until she says "I do," she's content focusing on her health and fitness. Trainor shared that she's lost 20 pounds "the healthy way."

What pushes her to keep up with a routine? 

"One day we'll have kids," she explained to us. "I want to be the healthiest I can be for those kids."

The Four: Battle For Stardom airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Trainor , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.