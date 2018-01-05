Tune In to E! This Sunday for Everything 2018 Golden Globes: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive Award Show Coverage!
by
Brett Malec
|
Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 3:09 PM
It's a New Year and that means another Golden Globes is on our heels!
That's right, the 2018 Golden Globes are set to air this Sunday from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Seth Meyers will be hosting and many nominated actors and presenters are anticipated to wear black on the red carpet as a gesture of solidarity, to speak out against gender and racial inequality and to raise awareness against systemic sexual harassment in the workplace. Before the big awards show happens, all the A-list nominees and celeb presenters will be hitting the red carpet to talk to E!
Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards show starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT to get yourself all prepped and ready before Hollywood's hottest stars arrive. Hosts Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski and Erin Lim will provide viewers the ultimate guide to the Globes with extensive entertainment insight and style scoop to prepare pop culture fans for one of the industry's most highly anticipated nights. The Countdown show will also feature a news desk hosted by E!'s Zuri Hall, Justin Sylvester, CEO and founder of #Girlgaze Amanda de Cadenet and Pop & Suki and Happy Not Perfect app creator Poppy Jamie with additional comedic commentary by roving reporter Nikki Glaser.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association via Getty Images
Then don't miss the two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes special at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT where all the celebs will be chatting with E! (you can bet there will be a few OMG moments!). Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancicwill bring fans the most spontaneous and genuine interviews with film and TV's biggest stars and nominees, while Justin Sylvester and Kristin Dos Santos will be on hand in the E! Skybox ensuring fans do not miss a minute of the A-list arrivals, the glamorous fashion and the buzziest red carpet moments.
Plus, VW brings viewers the Glambot for another Golden Globes Awards. The network's popular red carpet innovation, the E! Glambot, sponsored by VW, will return to truly immerse fans into all of the action, as it happens. Aya Tanimura, who recently conceptualized and show ran "Witness World Wide" with Katy Perry, will be this year's E! first female Glambot Creative Director, bringing gorgeous cinematic-style portraits to life right on the red carpet and giving fans a truly unique front row experience.
L'Oreal Paris returns as the exclusive beauty partner of Live From the Red Carpet for the Golden Globe Awards. E! Live 360, presented exclusively by AT&T, returns for the 2018 Golden Globes, Grammys and Oscars. Available only on the E! News mobile app, the immersive live show will feature returning host, Will Marfuggi, and a whole new line-up of Hollywood experts including Sinéad de Vries, Matt Cutshall and celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly covering every A-list moment as it happens, as well as enhanced, 4K 360-degree cameras, allowing fans to experience the red carpet from every angle.
Following the Globes telecast, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. As soon as the ceremony wraps, Jason Kennedy goes one-on-one with the biggest winners of the night, while Zuri Hall reports live from the exclusive HBO party and Amanda de Cadenet and entertainment personalities Morgan Stewart, Brendan Schaub and Nina Parker break down all of the major moments including the surprise wins and snubs, the fashion standouts and the most buzzworthy speeches.
move
close
Now Playing
Up Next
2018 Golden Globe Awards By the Numbers
The celebrations continue on Monday, Jan. 8 with a special editions of Daily Pop and Live From E!.
E! News' fan-favorite Instagram Stories will feature a special edition of Golden Globes coverage on Sunday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 8, delivering E!'s fresh, comedic and quick-pace take on the biggest moments of the night.
But wait, we're not done yet!
E! News will unveil a special Golden Globes focused episode of their popular Snapchat series The Rundown hosted by Erin Lim. This special episode will bring a unique view of the Golden Globes to E!'s passionate, engaged fan base and put E! News' signature fast-paced and humorous spin on the trending stories of the night. This Golden Globes themed episode of The Rundown premieres Monday, Jan. 8 on Snapchat.
On Monday night at 7 and 11 p.m., Giuliana Rancic, Jason Kennedy and the entire E! News team delivers all of the juiciest moments you didn't see—the-behind-the scenes couples, the emotional moments, the backstage interviews and the star studded after parties!
Where else can you get all-access comprehensive Globes coverage like that?!