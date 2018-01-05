Netflix Finds Sabrina: Kiernan Shipka Will Star in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

There's a new teenage witch on the block. Kiernan Shipka will play the role of Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Sabrina reboot based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Shipka, 18, is best known for playing Sally Draper on AMC's Mad Men. She also recently appeared in a few episodes of Feud: Bette and Joan, and guest-voiced an episode of Family Guy.

Although initially developed at The CW, Netflix swooped in and ordered two seasons, 20 episodes, of the Sabrina reboot. The show will live in the same universe as Riverdale, The CW's Archie Comics adaptation. Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write and executive produce. Lee Toland Krieger will direct and executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater also serving as executive producer.