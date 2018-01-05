#MeToo New York Times Commercial Will Air During 2018 Golden Globes

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 2:34 PM

The New York Times has released a new commercial entitled "The Truth Has a Voice" ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes.

In the commercial, seen above, the phrase "He said. She said," is written side by side for 15 seconds. Then "She said" is continuously repeated. The 30-second ad ends with the writing, "The truth has power. The truth will not be threatened. The truth has a voice."

According to a Friday press release, the ad, which will play during this Sunday's award show, is the debut of the "next phase" of the NYT's brand campaign. "The creative for the first ad centers on the messages that 'the truth has power, the truth will not be threatened and the truth has a voice,' and draws upon The Times's acclaimed 'The Truth is Hard' campaign that debuted during the Academy Awards last year," the press release states.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Back in Oct. 2017, the New York Times published an exposé that shared allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, stretching back over a decade. In response, Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder said the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."

Then in November, Louis C.K. was accused of sexual harassment by five women in a New York Times exposé. A day later, Louis C.K. apologized, issuing a statement and addressing the stories published in the NYT article.

Take a look at the commercial above before it airs this Sunday, Jan. 7, during the Golden Globes.

