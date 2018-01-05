Here's What Happened When Cole Sprouse Caught a Fan Googling Him

Instagram
Watch your back pop culture lovers. Your favorite celebrity may be closer than you think.
While visiting Hawaii, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse stopped in a store to get some ice cream. But while he was in line, the actor just so happened to notice a college student on her phone.
She wasn't just texting a friend or checking her e-mail. In fact, she was googling the Hollywood star.
In a series of Instagram Stories, Cole zoomed in on the fan. As for his reaction, we'll let the face tell that part of the story.
So who is the fan in question? BuzzFeed was able to track her down and it's 19-year-old Janani Krishnan-Jha. She was able to share her side of the story and swore she just wanted to make sure it really was the Cole Sprouse.
Instagram
"I decided to turn around and google the name quickly. (I actually googled Dylan Sprouse first, so I hope he didn't see that). I had no idea that he was looking, and thought the phone was sufficiently hidden, but I guess I didn't do a good enough job because when I turned to ask for a selfie, he smiled and told me he'd seen me google him," she shared with the publication. "I told him I was embarrassed, and we laughed and took a selfie!"
And we can't forget, this is the beloved actor who has an Instagram page dedicated to "the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first."
In other words, it's all in good fun.
"I thought his reaction was extremely funny," Janani told BuzzFeed. "I'm glad there were no hard feelings, and that I got to meet a childhood hero of mine!"