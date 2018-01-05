Why Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Style Is Generating Major Buzz

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Margot Robbie's red carpet style is as diverse as her acting roles.
From leather shorts fit for the femme fatale in Focus to embellished pieces that remind of the glitz worn by ice skaters, you never quite know what to expect from the Australian actress. But, you can probably assume whatever she chooses will be exciting and beautiful.
With a Golden Globe nomination for her role as figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, we're sure to be seeing more epic reveals from the star this award season. Her buzzworthy career is bound to attract designers, and with her open-minded style, there's an unlimited number of brands she can work with. We're on the edge of our front row seat.
Before we can anticipate what's to come, we're taking a moment to look back on the star's jaw-dropping style. Check out her best looks below!
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The Wolf of Wall Street actress looks rocker chich in a Saint Laurent jet-black and green dress at the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards.
James Devaney/GC Images
The strawberry blond actress wears a monochromatic Versace look in all strawberry tones. The look is playful with separates and a cropped blazer structured with shoulder pads.
Marco Sagliocco/REX/Shutterstock
We can't help but Focus on the kaleidoscope of rainbow butterflies adorning the Suicide Squad starlet's sleeveless Versace gown with flattering gathering at the waist.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE
LBDs don't always have to be constructed and polished. Case in point: Robbie's deep-v mid-length LBD with a butterfly cut out and mismatched shoes. Where is the missing bling on Margot's shoe? On her bracelet, of course!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
We're never one to give you fluffed up content, but Robbie's fluffy, cotton candy-esque bag is the fashion exception to the rule. The bag perfectly brings out the powder pink embroidered flowers on her black velvet Altuzarra dress the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards.
Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Leave it to Margot to pull off a tiger-face embellishment. The star wore Gucci to the European premiere of Suicide Squad.
Michael Stewart/WireImage
A true fashion rule breaker, the actress donned mixed materials and contrasting sleeves in this Alexander McQueen gown at the New York City premiere of Suicide Squad.
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Plain Jane who? The blond bombshell was sultry yet playful in Miu Miu at The Legend of Tarzan's L.A. premiere.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Not everyone could pull off this complicated pattern (and hot pink cuffs!), but Margot did it effortlessly in Gucci at the Legend of Tarzan premiere.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Legend of Tarzan star was a cut above the rest in Calvin Klein.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The flirty bow-adorned crop top is adorable on its own, but paired with high-waist black pants and slim stilettos, it's a perfect date-night look.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Who needs cleavage or a booty-hugging mini? Margot is stunningly sexy in this backless gown at the premiere of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Margot was like an Academy Award come to life in this Tom Ford gold snakeskin gown.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
Charity events call for more coverage. Margot kept things classy in this simple black blouse and draped black tea-length skirt.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Image
The actress stunned in stark white Givenchy at the label's Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week show.
David Livingston/Getty Images
One could say all eyes and flash bulbs were focused on Margot's sheer Giambatista Valli gown, which she donned at the L.A. premiere of Focus.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Yves Saint Laurent. Need we say more? The actress arguably took home the only award that matters at the 2015 Oscars: Style Icon of the Night.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
The actress ravished in Dior at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Margot stunned in this black Chantilly lace Prada halter. The printed silk brocade provides just enough oomph to render the actress' locale—ehem, the 2015 Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards Ceremony—just a bit easier to mouth. Don't you think?
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Margot looks fierce in Prada at the 2014 Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The actress opted for an embellished (and unabashedly sheer!) turtleneck tank atop a white and black textured skirt in an ensemble that would scarcely register on just about anyone else.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Margot looks positively prim in Marni at a special screening of Focus in London. Her black knee-length trench is the perfect compliment to her jumpsuit's sharply constrasted color-blocking.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Margot's 2014 Oscars look entailed a certain departure for the familiarly blonde-locked actress. But style iconry is a trying feat. The simplicity of Margot's black strapless Yves Saint Laurent gown pairs brilliantly against her deep red lip and uncharacteristically dark locks.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Margot looked elegant yet modern at the Critics Choice Awards in 2014. She wore a black Elie Saab jumper, replete with tempered yet daring lace sleeve work.
REX USA/Marc Robertson/Newspix/Rex
The Wolf of Wall Street star opted for a well-placed pop of color, pairing a white Rag & Bone midi beneath a fiery bright yet impressively subdued graphic Giambattista Valli kimono overcoat for the film's premiere Down Under in 2014.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Green with envy over Margot's cheetah print Marc Jacobs mini? So was everyone on the 2014 FGI Night of Stars red carpet, we'd venture to guess.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Margot bared just a hint of skin in this floral Vionnet two-piece at 2014's One for the Boys charity ball. The asymmetric hem is subtle yet fresh, while the ensemble's blue hue pairs brilliantly against the beauty's rouge-hinted 'do.
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Margot stunned in an oft-neglected and scarcely pulled-off canary yellow at the 2014 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in London.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Margot played hostess at the Carmella dinner in 2014. Note to chic hostesses everywhere: go nude. In a neutral, airy, and understatedly sexy peasant top + accompanying wide-legged trouser, that is.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hugo Boss
And the prize goes to: Margot Robbie, for her Boss pantsuit. Pun intended. The actress wowed at the 2014 Hugo Boss Prize ceremony at NYC's Guggenheim Museum.
