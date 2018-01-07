Golden Globe Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scandal Season 7, Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, Ashley Judd, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Share #WhyWeWearBlack for the 2018 Golden Globes

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Proudly Looks Back on Her Transformation: "I'm Happier Than I Have Ever Been"

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Revisits Childhood Texas Home: It "Could Have Been Better Than My Life Today"

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards is finally here!

The night's ceremony is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located in glamorous Beverly Hills and Seth Meyersis all set as the host for the star-studded affair, which is not to be missed.

Given this year's outstanding performances in both film and television, as well as all of the celebs who are taking part in Hollywood's Time's Up movement, the star-studded show's sure to be a headline-making night!

The fun-filled award show, which airs live coast-to-coast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, is voted on by 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and broadcast in more than 210 countries.

The stars of I, Tonya, The Greatest Showman and Call Me By Your Name are ready to rub elbows on the red carpet alongside the cast members of The Crown, Stranger Things and This Is Us, but who will take home a Globe? 

Check out the full list of winners to find out!

Photos

2018 Nominees' First Golden Globes

Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird 

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent 

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In the Fade (Germany/France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden/Germany/France)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Torro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Torro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Elizabeth Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game 

Michelle Williams, All The Money in the World

ALL THE MONEY US

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, I I, Tonya

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Allison Janney, I Tonya

NEON

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Remember Me," Coco

"The Star," The Star

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

ESC: Stranger Things

Netflix

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best TV Series, Comedy

black-ish (ABC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Master of None (Netflix)

Smilf (Showtime)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Sinner (USA Network)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)

The Crown, Claire Foy, Matt Smith

Netflix

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Red carpet season kicks off with E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," Sunday 7th of Jan. at 11pm in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Apple News , Awards , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.