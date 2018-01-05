FX Boss on the Futures of American Horror Story, Fargo and Better Things

Another Television Critics Association Press Tour, another ever-enlightening exec session with FX CEO John Landgraf.

TV's most astute network executive sat before journalists for his semi-annual State of the Union, as it were, and if you were worried about the future of Pamela Adlon's critical darling Better Things in light of Louis C.K.'s fall from grace, have no fear. Landgraf is here to calm your fears.

The comedy, which had received a third season order before CK publicly admitted to instances of sexual misconduct and had his relationship with the network severed, will live on, but without C.K., who co-wrote nearly every episode of season two with Adlon, in the mix. And that doesn't worry Landgraf in the slightest.