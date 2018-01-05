Our Favorite Twitter Reactions to Justin Timberlake's ''Filthy''

Justin Timblerake dropped "Filthy" last night, the first single off his upcoming album, Man of the Woods.
But the new song is more than just that...It also marks a new chapter for the ever-changing pop star.
"Filthy" brings a futuristic sound mixed with electro-funk, which J.T. is known to love. But just like his new sounds on singles of the past—"SexyBack" and "Suit and Tie," to name a couple—this song is bringing quite a spectrum of mixed reactions.
His day-one fans are supporting him as much as they always have, arguing that people have always needed a little time to warm up to his new music. However, others argue the new music sounds too similar to FutureSex/LoveSounds, and some are even going as far as calling it "trash."
With that being said, let's take a look at our favorite comments, GIFs and memes the Twitter-verse has been sharing regarding "Filthy."
Here are some of the people who don't really get the new sound:
Me listening to Justin Timberlake's new single #Filthy pic.twitter.com/Q8dTr6Q0oo— YetAnotherSJW (@YetAnotherSJW) January 5, 2018
#Filthy is an appropriate name for this Justin Timberlake song bc it's trash pic.twitter.com/GxMpARqk1f— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 5, 2018
I bet JT was really in the studio high fiving himself recording #Filthy and his whole crew was probably in the back looking at each other like pic.twitter.com/Rhks3EqhX4— Jon (@truejonsanz) January 5, 2018
And here are those who are all about it:
#Filthy is the perfect song to begin Justin's new era ? pic.twitter.com/XrIr3hzCyq— Steph (@Lemmunaid) January 5, 2018
My favorite thing about #Filthy is JT is making the music he wants to. No pressure to be inherently pop or prove himself. It actually sounds v Future Sex/Love Sounds to me, and uses a lot of the instrumentals he incorporates on tour to transition to new songs.— Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) January 5, 2018
?Haters gon' say it's fake ? #Filthy pic.twitter.com/MiAfX5uGGs— Nick (@BlackMoses71) January 5, 2018
People shit on creative artists for doing new stuff. Same people who hated Suit & Tie when it came out for 20/20 part 1 came around. #Filthy is beyond a banger. It?s innovation personified. Embrace change.— James Cibella (@JamesCibella) January 5, 2018
Filthy is Sexyback all grown up with a wife and kids without missing its step. The groove is still intact, #Filthy pic.twitter.com/A5vPbNYwTn— ReplayReplayReplay (@ReplayReplayRe) January 5, 2018
I remember when Justin & Tim dropped Sexyback in 2006. Nobody was a fan of the autotune and funky melody. I feel like they?ve recreated the same vibe, so for now i?m still gonna hype it. ???#Filthy— ALEXIS PRODUCTIONS (@alexist_20) January 5, 2018
How about you? What's your take on J.T.'s new single? Sound off in the comments below!