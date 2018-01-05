Travis Scott on Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors: "Let Them Keep Fishing"

WireImage
WireImage
Travis Scott is addressing those Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors.
Back in September, reports began to surface that the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Travis. The couple has yet to confirm anything, but the "Antidote" rapper is addressing the baby and romance speculation in a new interview with Billboard.
When asked by the publication if he's spoken to his father about "becoming a father" himself, Travis replied, "Uh... for what?" When his relationship with Kylie and the pregnancy rumors were mentioned, Travis told Billboard, "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing."
INSTARimages.com
Travis was then asked about Kanye West, who is married to Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian, and if he's taught him anything about "dating a fellow celebrity." Travis replied, "Nah. I haven't seen him deal with that. I just stay to myself."
But Travis did share what Kanye has taught him about dealing with the press. With a laugh Travis said, "S--t, just don't hit nobody, man." He also talked about Kanye's possible involvement in his next album. "I played him some joints. We're always talking. We're always working on s--t. I see him every day," he shared.
Kylie and Travis romance rumors started flying last April, when they attended a Houston Rockets game together and were spotted at a local mall. A month after pregnancy rumors surfaced in September, Travis and Kylie were spotted together once again in Houston, his hometown.
Eric Ray Davidson
The couple keeps their romance private, but photo did surface of Travis and Kylie at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party a couple of weeks ago.
As for those pregnancy rumors, Ellen DeGeneres tried to get Khloe Kardashian to comment on the speculation, but Khloe played coy over the rumors on The Ellen Show Thursday.
