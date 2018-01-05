Is Helena Bonham Carter The Crown's New Princess Margaret?

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 8:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Golden Globes predictions, split #11, Claire Foy, Sterling K. Brown, Reese Witherspoon

2018 Golden Globes Predictions: Who Will Be the Big TV Winners?

Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick's Ordeal by Innocence Role Recast After Sexual Assault Allegations

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

The Future of Veronica Mars: Kristen Bell, Rob Thomas on Current Revival Plans (That Almost Happened!)

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

GP Images/WireImage, Netflix

The Crown might have a new Princess Margaret. Helena Bonham Carter is reportedly near a deal to replace Vanessa Kirby in the royal role for season three.

The Evening Standard first reported Bonham Carter's involvement in the Netflix series. Reps for Bonham Carter declined to comment

Bonham Carter was nominated for two Oscars, including her work in The King's Speech where she played Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret's mother. Her other credits include the Harry Potter films, Ocean's 8, Fight Club and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

If the deal closes, Bonham Carter will join Olivia Colman as part of the new cast of Netflix's award-winning drama. Colman will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy.

Photos

The Crown Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

"I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius--she's an incredibly hard act to follow," Colman told BBC. "I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her."

"You'll forget all about me and the rest of the cast," Foy joked with Jimmy Fallon. "You'll be like, ‘Who are they?' We're the warm-up act."

With Colman in place and Bonham Carter near a deal, that just leaves the key role of Prince Philip. Matt Smith played the royal for the first two seasons and the Doctor Who veteran said he might know who's taking over for him.

"If it's the person it could be, I was just totally flattered I thought, ‘How marvelous,'" Smith told Seth Meyers.

The new season will job forward in time, hence the new cast. The Crown reportedly has a plan for six seasons to tell the story of the modern Windsor royal family. Viewers will see Prince Charles as a teen and meet Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Crown is expected to return in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Helena Bonham Carter , Royals , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.