Ed Westwick's Ordeal by Innocence Role Recast After Sexual Assault Allegations

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 7:48 AM

The BBC's upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence has dropped Ed Westwick and his role has been recast in wake of the recent sexual assault allegations made against him.

The corporation announced the news on Friday. Witches of East End alum Christian Cooke will take over the actor's role of Mickey Argyll and reshoot his scenes for the three-part special this month, the BBC said. Westwick has not commented.

In November, former Greek and Hung actress Kristina Cohen claimed the Gossip Girl alum raped her. He said he did not know her and never committed rape or forced himself on a woman. The LAPD said at the time it was investigating her claims. Days later, another woman, Aurélie Wynn, also accused Westwick of rape. He called both claims "unverified and provably untrue" and said, "I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

A third woman, Rachel Eck, then also accused Westwick of sexual assault. He has not commented.

After the first two accusations were made public, the BBC removed Ordeal by Innocence from its Christmas schedule and also halted filming of season two of White Gold, another series starring Westwick.

A new premiere date for Ordeal by Innocence has yet to be announced.

In November, Kevin Spacey was removed from the film All the Money in the World amid sexual harassment allegations made against him by a number of menChristopher Plummer replaced him in the role of late U.S. oil tycoon Jean Paul Getty and reshot his scenes. The movie was released in December.

