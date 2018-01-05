Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 7:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Royals

The Royals Season 4 Sneak Peek: Prince Liam Pulls a Gun on the King, a Royal Wedding & More OMG Moments!

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Revenge Body Participant Gets the Celebrity Skin Treatment With the Help of Khloe Kardashian: "Her Hands Are Gold"

Khloe Kardashian, Ellen

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Thinks It's So "Rude" Her Family Hasn't Gotten Her This Baby Gift Yet

Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Zara Phillips

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Another little one is joining the royal family!

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant, a spokeswoman confirmed to the U.K.'s Press Association. Tindall and her husband of six years, rugby player Mike Tindall, also have a 3-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall, who will celebrate a birthday this month. 

Zara, who is 16th in line to the British throne, is the only daughter of the queen's only daughter, Princess Anne. Meanwhile, the monarch is gearing up to welcome not one, but two new great-grandchildren into the royal kin. 

In addition to the Tindalls' baby on the way, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are also expecting their third child in April. 

Photos

Stars Meeting Royals

Zara Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

It has been reported that Zara's expected due date falls in the summer, leaving some room in between the births. The accomplished equestrian unfortunately suffered a miscarriage in December 2016, a month after they publicly confirmed the pregnancy. 

It's shaping up to be quite a big year for the royals as not only are two babies on the way, but also a wedding! As most are well aware at this point, Prince Harryand his American leading lady, Meghan Markle, will tie the knot on May 19. 

Congratulations to the expectant parents!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Babies , Kids , Pregnancies , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.