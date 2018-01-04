Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Says ''Hi, Dad!'' in Sweet Video

Daddy's little girl!

Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Thursday with an absolutely precious video his and daughter Dream Kardashian's afternoon together. The father-daughter duo enjoyed the January sunshine as Rob pushed the 1-year-old on a swing in his backyard.

Dream giggled with delight as she flew through the air, and when the E! reality star asked her to say hello she looked behind her and appears to respond multiple times, "Hi, dad!" It's true—they grow up so fast!

Rob captioned the must-see moment, "Heyyy pretty girl." It appears Rob and Dream are off to a great start in 2018, and the Arthur George designer will continue sharing his little girl's major milestones with fans.