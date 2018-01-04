Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Experiences Prejudice on a Regular Basis

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 5:42 PM

Jennifer Hudson, Cosmopolitan U.K.

Cosmopolitan / Ben Watts

Just because she's a celebrity doesn't mean Jennifer Hudson is exempt from experiencing prejudice.

While the Oscar-winning actress and powerful singer has found huge success in such a competitive industry, The Voice coach can't forget some occasions where she felt less than.

"There have been several situations where I get on a plane and [the air steward] assumes that I'm [meant to be] in the back of the plane," Jennifer recalled in the February issue of Cosmopolitan UK. "That happens a lot. I'm like ‘No, my seat is up there [in first class], thank you.'"

In fact, some of the prejudice Jennifer experiences happens at her house.

"People also assume that my home belongs to my white driver, Charles. One time, I was having something moved into my house and they wanted to know where to put it. I said, ‘There.' [The removal man] just stood there," she recalled. "When Charles came in, he asked him, ‘So where would you like these things?' Charles said, ‘She said she wanted it right there. You're talking to the wrong person.'"

Jennifer Hudson's Showstopping Performances

Jennifer Hudson, Cosmopolitan U.K.

Cosmopolitan / Ben Watts

Jennifer Hudson, Cosmopolitan U.K.

Cosmopolitan / Ben Watts

Jennifer continued, "Stuff like this happens in your own home! I defy all the odds being African American, living in a wealthy neighborhood and being a working mom. It's too many foreign things in one person! It's so ignorant. Race is just one of them. I face them all."

In her wide-ranging interview with the publication, Jennifer also addressed the Harvey Weinstein scandal that continues to make headlines before the 2018 Golden Globes.

Like so many stars today, the actress is proud of the women coming forward and sharing their experiences.

"I hate that these things have happened, but I'm glad that women are taking a stand for themselves," Jennifer explained. "They should have the right to be able to do that. And no one's power should be able to take over someone else's. That's not cool."

Jennifer's full interview appears in the February 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan UK on sale today.

