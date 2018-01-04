Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open

Serena Williams will not compete at the Australian Open after all.

The tennis professional announced her decision to withdraw from the tournament, which is set to begin January 15, on social media today. Williams gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in early September and she suffered a loss during last week's exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

"After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I'm not where I personally want to be," Williams wrote in a statement posted to her Snapchat. "My coach and team always said 'Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.' With that being said I am disappointed to say I've decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year."

The all-star athlete famously won her record 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open—when she was nine weeks pregnant.