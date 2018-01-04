Lady Gaga Ziplines Upside Down on Costa Rican Vacation With Christian Carino

The Super Bowl jump was only a warmup. Simply fearless.

A post shared by @ christiancarino on

Lady Gaga really is fearless. 

The "Million Reasons" singer appears in her beau Christian Carino's latest Instagram post, which shows Gaga ziplining upside down. "The Super Bowl jump was only a warmup," Christian captioned the post. "Simply fearless."

At the end of the video, when Gaga makes it to the end of her ziplining experience, you can hear her say, "Oh my God! The breaks scared the s--t out of me!"

The couple has been enjoying a vacation together this past week, they were spotted by fans in Costa Rica on Dec. 31. Then just days later on Jan. 3, Gaga took to Twitter to share a stunning pic of herself in a thong bikini while also wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

Read

Lady Gaga Leaps Into Boyfriend Christian Carino's Arms

"Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life," she tweeted.

Gaga and talent agent Christian have been together for about a year. E! News confirmed last February that the duo was indeed an item. The singer will continue her Joanne World Tour on Jan. 14, so maybe this was an anniversary vacation before they get back to work?

It's been a very exciting couple of weeks for the singer, who recently announced her Las Vegas residency. And on Thursday morning, it was revealed that Gaga will be performing at the 2018 Grammys! She's also nominated for Best Pop Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at the show.

The 2018 Grammys will air on Jan. 28 on CBS.

