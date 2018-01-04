How Kristin Cavallari Rebranded Herself After The Hills

It's hard to believe that it's been more than 13 years since pop culture fans were first introduced to Kristin Cavallari.
At the time, the Laguna Beach High School student found herself in the middle of love triangles, spring break drama and more teenage struggles on Laguna Beach.
She became such an important member of the series that MTV couldn't help but bring her back for the spin-off titled The Hills where she was able to attend Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's wedding—and catch the bouquet.
But when cameras stopped rolling, Kristin spent less time on being involved with drama and more time on becoming a businesswoman and starting a family of her own.
The Balancing in Heels author found love with NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and eventually said "I Do" during a private Nashville ceremony in 2013.
While enjoying married life, Kristin would quietly build a brand focused on fashion, health, and lifestyle. Her shoe line has become a huge hit at Nordstrom and Chinese Laundry. Her Instagram has grown to almost 3 million followers. And in 2018, the former reality star will release a cookbook titled True Roots on April 3.
"It's going to be a reflection of how I eat on a daily basis," Kristin previously shared with E! News. "I think with everything in your life, diet is all about balance. So I eat healthy 80 percent of the time, and the other 20 percent, I indulge. I enjoy it. I have fun eating whatever I want."
And did we forget to mention that Kristin accomplished all of this while raising three kids?
"I have a shoe line and a jewelry line, and I can work on those from anywhere," she previously shared with BELLALAMag.com. "And with the book [Balancing in Heels], same thing, you know, I could write it in my spare time, when the kids are sleeping or my husband could watch them and let me write for a little while, and so I'm very fortunate to sort of have everything."
Kristin added, "I'm very lucky to do the things that I love and be able to make my own hours."
That's not to say it's always been easy. Like so many moms in the public eye, Kristin has unnecessarily been attacked online by "mommy shamers." She also has been honest with fans and once said she doesn't have a "perfect relationship" with her husband. Don't worry, they are doing great and Kristin would later credit therapy for making their marriage even stronger.
But the honesty, authenticity and hard work have all helped Kristin become much more than just your average MTV reality star.
And looking ahead, the future only looks bright for a woman who may be proving that you can have it all.