An Ode to Award Season's All-Star All-Female Lineups

Every year as award season advances on movie fans there will, inevitably, be a few travesties. The Academy is trying but it will be years before the list of nominated films, actors and directors mirrors what the rest of the country looks like. Past award seasons have focused on the #OscarsSoWhite controversy or the seemingly blatant omission of a beloved movie or, like this year, the lack of female representation.

Yes, #MeToo movement aside, the Golden Globes represent the gender disparity that has been going on behind the camera for far too long. Not a single woman was nominated for Best Director, for example. And that isn't for lack of options—this past year brought many projects made by women, made for women and simply about women. The girl squads were stronger than ever this award season and the multitude of stories that were shared about women is something that should be celebrated.

So celebrate we will. (That's right, Lady Bird, you're not the only one who can quote Dave Matthews). Even though not all of the all-female all-star movies and shows of 2017 were given equal award season love, they meant something to us (and, by the box office results, to a lot of people).